Venezuelan opposition is showing new life after naming a candidate to take on Maduro Venzuela's opposition finally gets to name a candidate to take on President Nicolas Maduro in July's election. The authoritarian leader has used all sorts of underhanded tricks to seize the advantage.

The Americas Venezuelan opposition is showing new life after naming a candidate to take on Maduro Venezuelan opposition is showing new life after naming a candidate to take on Maduro Listen · 4:27 4:27 Venzuela's opposition finally gets to name a candidate to take on President Nicolas Maduro in July's election. The authoritarian leader has used all sorts of underhanded tricks to seize the advantage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor