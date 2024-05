Biden tries get tougher on border security without alienating immigrant communities The White House is shoring up defenses on one of its most sensitive issues: immigration. Biden is trying to balance border security while protecting vulnerable undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

Politics Biden tries get tougher on border security without alienating immigrant communities Biden tries get tougher on border security without alienating immigrant communities Listen · 1:49 1:49 The White House is shoring up defenses on one of its most sensitive issues: immigration. Biden is trying to balance border security while protecting vulnerable undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor