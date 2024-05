Robbi Mecus, a 'superhero' of outdoors and LGBTQ communities in the Adirondacks, dies New York state forest ranger Robbi Mecus died climbing in Alaska. She's remembered by the many people she helped, through search and rescue missions and her leadership in the LGBTQ climbing community.

Obituaries Robbi Mecus, a 'superhero' of outdoors and LGBTQ communities in the Adirondacks, dies Robbi Mecus, a 'superhero' of outdoors and LGBTQ communities in the Adirondacks, dies Audio will be available later today. New York state forest ranger Robbi Mecus died climbing in Alaska. She's remembered by the many people she helped, through search and rescue missions and her leadership in the LGBTQ climbing community. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor