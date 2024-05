Basketball star Candace Parker's high school coach discusses her WNBA retirement NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Andy Nussbaum, who coached legendary basketball player Candace Parker when she played in high school. Parker recently said she is retiring from the WNBA after 16 years.

