Fresh Air Best Of: Jon Bon Jovi / Fantasy Writer Leigh Bardugo Best Of: Jon Bon Jovi / Fantasy Writer Leigh Bardugo Listen · 49:12 49:12 In a new Hulu docuseries, Jon Bon Jovi looks back on his career and his recovery after vocal surgery. He spoke with Terry Gross about his breakthrough hit "Runaway" and how he's evolved as a musician.



Also, we'll hear from fantasy author Leigh Bardugo. She's best known for her YA series Shadow and Bone. Her new adult novel, The Familiar, set in 16th century Spain, is about a young woman who can perform miracles.



Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews a new collection of letters by Emily Dickinson.