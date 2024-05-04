Accessibility links
Lyndon Barrois talks making art from gum wrappers and "Karate Dog" : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This week, artist Lyndon Barrois, Sr. joins us to talk about his beautifully detailed gum wrapper sculptures, working in movies, and why he's Hollywood's go-to animator of animals who know karate. Plus, Josh Gondelman and Joyelle Nicole Johnson welcome new panelist River Butcher!

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Lyndon Barrois, Sr. poses with some of his gum wrapper sculptures
Lyndon Barrois, Sr.
Lyndon Barrois, Sr.

Some artists are defined by their chosen medium. Michelangelo did miracles with marble. Rembrandt with oils. And Larry David with complaining. Lyndon Barrios is the greatest living artist whose medium is Wrigley gum wrappers. His tiny sculptures have been collected and displayed in museums all over the world, and are featured on his website ItsAWrapper.com.