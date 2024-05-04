Lyndon Barrois talks making art from gum wrappers and "Karate Dog"

Enlarge this image Lyndon Barrois, Sr. Lyndon Barrois, Sr.

Some artists are defined by their chosen medium. Michelangelo did miracles with marble. Rembrandt with oils. And Larry David with complaining. Lyndon Barrios is the greatest living artist whose medium is Wrigley gum wrappers. His tiny sculptures have been collected and displayed in museums all over the world, and are featured on his website ItsAWrapper.com.