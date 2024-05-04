Tearful testimony and a contempt of court ruling

For this episode of Trump's Trials, host Scott Detrow speaks with NPR's Ximena Bustillo and former New York Prosecutor Tristan Snell. He's a former New York prosecutor who led the state's case against Trump University, and author of the book Taking Down Trump.



The third week of former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial ended with a high-profile witness: former Trump aide Hope Hicks. She testified about the Trump campaign's damage control efforts in the 2016 election and even took a break after briefly breaking down on the witness stand.



Earlier in the week, Judge Juan Merchan fined Trump $9,000 for contempt of court for violating a gag order. And on Thursday prosecutors asked Merchan to hold him in contempt for a second time for recent comments he's made about jurors and witnesses.



This episode was produced by Linah Mohammad and Jordan-Marie Smith. It was edited by Adam Raney and Krishnadev Calamur. Our executive producers are Beth Donovan and Sami Yenigun. Eric Marrapodi is NPR's Vice President of News Programming.