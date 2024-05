Trump blames immigration for budget cuts in a Wisconsin town. City officials disagree Former President Donald Trump says a recent influx of immigrants is to blame for a budget shortfall in a Wisconsin town. City officials have a different take on what's happening.

National Trump blames immigration for budget cuts in a Wisconsin town. City officials disagree Trump blames immigration for budget cuts in a Wisconsin town. City officials disagree Audio will be available later today. Former President Donald Trump says a recent influx of immigrants is to blame for a budget shortfall in a Wisconsin town. City officials have a different take on what's happening. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor