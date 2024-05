Jeff Beal's new collection of solo piano work speaks to living with multiple sclerosis NPR's Scott Simon talks with composer Jeff Beal about his new collection of solo piano works, "The New York Etudes," and about living and working with multiple sclerosis.

Audio will be available later today.