Students at some campus anti-war protests are reaching agreements with universities Thousands of protestors were arrested this week as some schools called in police to clear pro-Palestinian encampments. Others have been able to reach agreements with students to clear out voluntarily.

National Students at some campus anti-war protests are reaching agreements with universities Students at some campus anti-war protests are reaching agreements with universities Audio will be available later today. Thousands of protestors were arrested this week as some schools called in police to clear pro-Palestinian encampments. Others have been able to reach agreements with students to clear out voluntarily. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor