Madonna will perform at Rio's Copacabana beach to close out her tour Over a million fans are expected to turn up on Rio's famous Copacabana beach Saturday for Madonna's end-of-tour mega concert.

Concerts Madonna will perform at Rio's Copacabana beach to close out her tour Madonna will perform at Rio's Copacabana beach to close out her tour Audio will be available later today. Over a million fans are expected to turn up on Rio's famous Copacabana beach Saturday for Madonna's end-of-tour mega concert. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor