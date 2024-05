Astronauts on the moon have a new way to stay fit, and it involves the wall of death NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Alberto Minetti of the University of Milan about his research on how astronauts on the moon could keep fit by running around the inside of a cylindrical "Wall of Death."

