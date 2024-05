United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings The United Methodist Church has made a series of decisions to become more welcoming of LGBTQ people. The moves have also driven away many conservative Methodists.

Religion United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings Listen · 3:31 3:31 The United Methodist Church has made a series of decisions to become more welcoming of LGBTQ people. The moves have also driven away many conservative Methodists. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor