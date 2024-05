USC Dean reflects on leading anti-Apartheid student protests in the 1980s NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Pedro Noguera, dean of the University of Southern California School of Education, about his role leading student protests at UC Berkeley against Apartheid in the 1980s.

