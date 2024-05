Walmart is ending its telehealth service and closing over 50 health clinics NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Forbes senior healthcare contributor Bruce Japsen about why Walmart is closing 51 health clinics and what this means for the rural populations they served.

