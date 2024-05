Director Caitlin Cronenberg's 'Humane' is a dark comedy about an apocalyptic future NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with director Caitlin Cronenberg about her first full-length feature film, "Humane," about a future where people must sacrifice themselves to make life on earth sustainable.

Weekend Edition Sunday