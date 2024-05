Some campuses are going virtual and canceling commencement as protests continue Campus protests have mushroomed across the U.S. in recent days but the protest movement actually started in October, not long after Israel began its war against Hamas in Gaza.

National Some campuses are going virtual and canceling commencement as protests continue Some campuses are going virtual and canceling commencement as protests continue Audio will be available later today. Campus protests have mushroomed across the U.S. in recent days but the protest movement actually started in October, not long after Israel began its war against Hamas in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor