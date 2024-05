Protests in Georgia over country's 'foreign influence' bill Tens of thousands of people in the former Soviet republic of Georgia have been protesting a Russia-style draft bill they say will hurt free speech and democracy.

Europe Protests in Georgia over country's 'foreign influence' bill Protests in Georgia over country's 'foreign influence' bill Tens of thousands of people in the former Soviet republic of Georgia have been protesting a Russia-style draft bill they say will hurt free speech and democracy.