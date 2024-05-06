Israelis and Palestinians are in Separate Media Realities

Increasingly, Israelis and Palestinians are experiencing the war in Gaza in completely different ways. Critics charge Israeli media outlets with failing to cover the extent of civilian suffering in Gaza. And Palestinian news media is accused of downplaying the level of violence committed in the October 7th attacks on Israel. We hear from news consumers and journalists on both sides.



For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates