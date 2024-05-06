Indigenous climate activists honored for defeating offshore drilling effort

Israel's government raided Al Jazeera's office in Jerusalem this weekend and shut down the outlet's broadcasting within the country. Al Jazeera's Mohamed Moawad joins us.

And, National Guardsmen fatally shot Jeffrey Miller at Kent State during an anti-Vietnam War protest in 1970. Russ Miller joins us to remember his brother and the violence at Kent State.

Then, Sinegugu Zukulu and Nonhle Mbuthuma are two of this year's Goldman Prize winners. They're from South Africa's indigenous Wild Coast community and banded together to defeat an offshore drilling effort.

