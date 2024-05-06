Accessibility links
Podcast: Trump's Shortlist For Vice President : The NPR Politics Podcast As the presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump faces a lot of big decisions — perhaps none more so than who his running mate will be. We discuss who might be on Trump's shortlist, and what qualities he's looking for in a vice president.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, and produced & edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

The NPR Politics Podcast

How To Hire A Vice President

Listen · 15:28
  • Download
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Staffers disinfect the lectern and adjust the vice presidential seal prior to a speech by then-Vice President Mike Pence, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Lanconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H. Robert F. Bukaty/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Staffers disinfect the lectern and adjust the vice presidential seal prior to a speech by then-Vice President Mike Pence, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Lanconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

