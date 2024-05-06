How Colorado towns are trying to get some water certainty

Alex Hager/KUNC

In Western Colorado, towns and farms are banding together to pay a hundred million dollars for water they don't intend to use. Today on the show, how scarcity, climate change and a first-dibs system of water management is forcing towns, farms and rural residents to get spendy.

