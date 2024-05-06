'If You Can Keep It': The Role Of Third-Party Candidates In The 2024 Election

Third parties and third-party candidates are not a new phenomenon in American politics. But this year, the stakes of their candidacies are especially high.

The list of third-party candidates running this year includes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, both of whom are running as Independents. Jill Stein returns to the campaign trail as a representative of the Green Party.

What role do third parties play in elections? And how could they influence this year's presidential one—even if they don't win it?

