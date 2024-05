Cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to have broken down Israelis mark Holocaust Memorial Day amid a spike in antisemitic incidents, pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses worldwide and an impasse in Gaza cease-fire talks.

Middle East Cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to have broken down Cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to have broken down Listen · 3:47 3:47 Israelis mark Holocaust Memorial Day amid a spike in antisemitic incidents, pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses worldwide and an impasse in Gaza cease-fire talks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor