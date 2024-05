GOP effort started by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green will try to oust Speaker Johnson There's a Republican effort to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson but Democrats plan to protect him. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with House Democratic Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.

Politics GOP effort started by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green will try to oust Speaker Johnson GOP effort started by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green will try to oust Speaker Johnson 5:18 There's a Republican effort to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson but Democrats plan to protect him. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with House Democratic Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor