Why more than 1,000 sea lions are lounging at Pier 39 in San Francisco That's double the numbers that usually show up on the custom floating piers — and a number that hasn't been seen since the early 90s. It turns out a large school of anchovy is the appeal.

Animals Why more than 1,000 sea lions are lounging at Pier 39 in San Francisco Why more than 1,000 sea lions are lounging at Pier 39 in San Francisco Audio will be available later today. That's double the numbers that usually show up on the custom floating piers — and a number that hasn't been seen since the early 90s. It turns out a large school of anchovy is the appeal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor