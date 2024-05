After some setbacks, Boeing prepares for Starliner's first crewed launch into space Boeing is set to launch humans to space for the first time Monday night aboard its Starliner capsule. This mission is years behind schedule and over budget.

Space After some setbacks, Boeing prepares for Starliner's first crewed launch into space After some setbacks, Boeing prepares for Starliner's first crewed launch into space Listen · 3:22 3:22 Boeing is set to launch humans to space for the first time Monday night aboard its Starliner capsule. This mission is years behind schedule and over budget. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor