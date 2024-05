Madonna just gave the biggest live performance of her career The concert was the final stop of Madonna's "Celebration Tour, and tickets were free. It was on Saturday at Brazil's Copacabana Beach. About 1.6 million people were there to cherish the event.

Music News Madonna just gave the biggest live performance of her career Madonna just gave the biggest live performance of her career Listen · 0:28 0:28 The concert was the final stop of Madonna's "Celebration Tour, and tickets were free. It was on Saturday at Brazil's Copacabana Beach. About 1.6 million people were there to cherish the event. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor