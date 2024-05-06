Introducing 'Inheriting'

NPR

Japanese American Incarceration. The Third World Liberation Front. The 1992 Los Angeles Uprising. What you think you know isn't always the full story.

"Inheriting" is a show about Asian American and Pacific Islander families that explores how the past is personal.

Hosted by NPR's Emily Kwong, we go deep with families on how their most personal, private moments are part of history.

From Emily: How one conversation with my father inspired the new podcast, 'Inheriting'