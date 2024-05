Brittney Griner recounts 'degrading' and 'dirty' conditions of Russian detention NPR's Juana Summers speaks with WNBA star Brittney Griner about her new memoir, Coming Home.

Author Interviews Brittney Griner recounts 'degrading' and 'dirty' conditions of Russian detention Brittney Griner recounts 'degrading' and 'dirty' conditions of Russian detention Listen · 7:10 7:10 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with WNBA star Brittney Griner about her new memoir, Coming Home. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor