Boeing launches its Starliner spacecraft with two astronauts on board tonight A spacecraft built by Boeing is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station. Just like Boeing's airplanes, the Starliner has been beset by technical problems and safety concerns.

Space Boeing launches its Starliner spacecraft with two astronauts on board tonight Boeing launches its Starliner spacecraft with two astronauts on board tonight Listen · 3:38 3:38 A spacecraft built by Boeing is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station. Just like Boeing's airplanes, the Starliner has been beset by technical problems and safety concerns. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor