What a TikTok ban would mean for creators who rely on the platform to make a living TikTok could be effectively banned in the U.S. in as soon as nine months. One TikTok creator says a ban would cost her her livelihood. Creators are now looking for new homes for their content.

Law What a TikTok ban would mean for creators who rely on the platform to make a living What a TikTok ban would mean for creators who rely on the platform to make a living Listen · 3:43 3:43 TikTok could be effectively banned in the U.S. in as soon as nine months. One TikTok creator says a ban would cost her her livelihood. Creators are now looking for new homes for their content. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor