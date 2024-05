Despite calls for gun safety, Tennessee passes bill for teachers to carry in school Tennessee passed a bill package expanding gun access, including a measure allowing teachers to carry firearms in schools — despite calls for gun safety legislation after the Covenant school shooting.

Law Despite calls for gun safety, Tennessee passes bill for teachers to carry in school Despite calls for gun safety, Tennessee passes bill for teachers to carry in school Listen · 3:49 3:49 Tennessee passed a bill package expanding gun access, including a measure allowing teachers to carry firearms in schools — despite calls for gun safety legislation after the Covenant school shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor