Law Judge tells Trump he'll send him to jail if he violates his gag order again Judge tells Trump he'll send him to jail if he violates his gag order again Listen · 4:11 4:11 Judge Juan Merchan says former President Donald Trump violated a gag order in the New York criminal trial for a 10th time, threatening the next violation could land the presidential candidate in jail.