Law How blowback for trans bathroom bills has changed over the last few years How blowback for trans bathroom bills has changed over the last few years Listen · 5:02 5:02 Blowback was fierce after North Carolina passed transgender bathroom restrictions in 2016. But states aren't feeling as much heat after several easily-passed restrictions in recent years.