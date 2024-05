Why these college students say they aren't participating in protests The vast majority of U.S. college students are not taking part in campus protests over the war in Gaza. Students at University of Massachusetts-Boston share why they are choosing to stay out of it.

Education Why these college students say they aren't participating in protests Why these college students say they aren't participating in protests Listen · 3:40 3:40 The vast majority of U.S. college students are not taking part in campus protests over the war in Gaza. Students at University of Massachusetts-Boston share why they are choosing to stay out of it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor