The Best of Car Talk #2437: Gail the Tollbooth Fugitive #2437: Gail the Tollbooth Fugitive Listen · 34:16 34:16 Billy the Kid, John Dillinger, Al Capone and now... 'Gail the Tollbooth Fugitive' takes her rightful place among America's most notorious criminals. Find out how wrong your life can go when you don't have exact change on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

