Poet Ocean Vuong shares his grief in 'Time Is A Mother' : NPR's Book of the Day Poet Ocean Vuong's collection,Time Is A Mother, is about his grief after losing family members. Vuong told NPR's Rachel Martin that time is different now that he has lost his mother: "when I look at my life since she died in 2019, I only see two days: Today when she's not here, and the big, big yesterday when I had her."

NPR's Book of the Day

Poet Ocean Vuong shares his grief in 'Time Is A Mother'

