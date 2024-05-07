Is there such a thing as biological age?

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified on Tuesday at former President Trump's hush money trial. NPR's Ximena Bustillo shares the latest.

Then, Alzheimer's researcher Yudong Huang talks about newly published research that indicates that one in six cases of Alzheimer's may be inherited through the gene APOE4.

And, the wellness industry is booming with products that purport to measure one's biological age. But scientists can't even agree on what it is. STAT's Angus Chen tells us more.

