Increasing Election Violence in Mexico

Enlarge this image toggle caption Eyder Peralta/NPR Eyder Peralta/NPR

Mexico's general election will be held at the beginning of June and it will mark the end of a campaign season of record violence. Some thirty candidates have been assassinated in the past month. Our reporter goes to one of Mexico's most violent towns to talk to candidates who are brave enough to run for office.



Sign up for State of the World+ to listen sponsor-free and support the work of NPR journalists. Visit plus.npr.org.