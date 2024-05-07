Accessibility links
Election Related Political Violence and Assassinations on the Rise in Mexico : State of the World from NPR Mexico's general election will be held at the beginning of June and it will mark the end of a campaign season of record violence. Some thirty candidates have been assassinated in the past month. Our reporter goes to one of Mexico's most violent towns to talk to candidates who are brave enough to run for office.

Following a rash of political assassinations, Magdalena Rosales campaigns with armed escorts in the city of Celaya in Mexico.

Following a rash of political assassinations, Magdalena Rosales campaigns with armed escorts in the city of Celaya in Mexico.

Mexico's general election will be held at the beginning of June and it will mark the end of a campaign season of record violence. Some thirty candidates have been assassinated in the past month. Our reporter goes to one of Mexico's most violent towns to talk to candidates who are brave enough to run for office.

