Suburban decay and choking on nostalgia in 'I Saw The TV Glow'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesey A24 Courtesey A24

Brittany sits down with Jane Schoenbrun, the director of A24's coming of age horror film, I Saw The TV Glow. Brittany and Jane discuss suburban decay, delightfully creepy kids shows, and new metaphors for the trans experience.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain and Alexis Williams, with additional support from Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.