Podcast: Voters' Motivations : The NPR Politics Podcast With 26 weeks to go until Election Day, voters' opinions on the major candidates are forming. We explore the different — and similar — issues motivating people across all ages to go to the polls, like abortion, the economy & Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, political reporter Elena Moore, and national political correspondent Don Gonyea.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han & Kelli Wessinger. It was edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

A Vote's A Vote — Enthusiastic Or Not

"I Voted" stickers are set out at a polling place in Newtown, Pa., Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Matt Rourke/AP

"I Voted" stickers are set out at a polling place in Newtown, Pa., Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Matt Rourke/AP

