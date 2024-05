Congress has less than a decade to fix Social Security before it runs short of cash Social Security benefits are facing an automatic cut in less than 10 years unless changes are adopted. The report from Social Security trustees predicts the fund will be exhausted in November of 2033.

Congress has less than a decade to fix Social Security before it runs short of cash

Social Security benefits are facing an automatic cut in less than 10 years unless changes are adopted. The report from Social Security trustees predicts the fund will be exhausted in November of 2033.