Former 'Morning Edition' host Rachel Martin's new podcast is called 'Wild Card' NPR's Rachel Martin takes us behind the scenes of her new podcast, and guides Steve Inskeep through the card game at the heart of the show. Wild Card is part interview, part existential game show.

Media Former 'Morning Edition' host Rachel Martin's new podcast is called 'Wild Card' Former 'Morning Edition' host Rachel Martin's new podcast is called 'Wild Card' Listen · 6:55 6:55 NPR's Rachel Martin takes us behind the scenes of her new podcast, and guides Steve Inskeep through the card game at the heart of the show. Wild Card is part interview, part existential game show. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor