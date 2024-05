At a Holocaust remembrance event, Biden to mark the history of antisemitism President Biden speaks at an event put on by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum about fighting antisemitism, an issue that pushed him to run in 2019 and which is taking on new significance.

Politics At a Holocaust remembrance event, Biden to mark the history of antisemitism At a Holocaust remembrance event, Biden to mark the history of antisemitism Listen · 3:29 3:29 President Biden speaks at an event put on by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum about fighting antisemitism, an issue that pushed him to run in 2019 and which is taking on new significance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor