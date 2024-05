Oregon community reduces planet-warming pollution by building energy efficiently A new tribal community in Oregon is demonstrating that affordable homes can be energy efficient and withstand the impacts of climate change.

National Oregon community reduces planet-warming pollution by building energy efficiently Oregon community reduces planet-warming pollution by building energy efficiently Listen · 3:53 3:53 A new tribal community in Oregon is demonstrating that affordable homes can be energy efficient and withstand the impacts of climate change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor