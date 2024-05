Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to meet again with House Speaker Johnson Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says this week she will force a vote to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson. The move is unpopular with many of her GOP colleagues.

