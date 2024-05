How John Kirby became the voice of President Biden's foreign policy John Kirby has become the public face of the White House as it navigates the war in Gaza. Which means he's on the front lines for criticism.

Politics How John Kirby became the voice of President Biden's foreign policy How John Kirby became the voice of President Biden's foreign policy Listen · 4:23 4:23 John Kirby has become the public face of the White House as it navigates the war in Gaza. Which means he's on the front lines for criticism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor