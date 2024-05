States consider whether to add coverage for some obesity medicines Medicaid is required to cover almost all drugs, but Congress specifically excluded those for weight loss. Even so, 16 states now cover Wegovy. Others are considering it, but it could strain budgets.

Health Care States consider whether to add coverage for some obesity medicines States consider whether to add coverage for some obesity medicines Listen · 3:54 3:54 Medicaid is required to cover almost all drugs, but Congress specifically excluded those for weight loss. Even so, 16 states now cover Wegovy. Others are considering it, but it could strain budgets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor