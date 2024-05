Are you ready to wear 'snoafers?' The deal with the loafer-sneaker hybrid coming soon NPR's Juana Summers talks with Wall Street Journal men's fashion columnist Jacob Gallagher about the latest from New Balance: a sneaker-loafer hybrid.

Culture Are you ready to wear 'snoafers?' The deal with the loafer-sneaker hybrid coming soon Are you ready to wear 'snoafers?' The deal with the loafer-sneaker hybrid coming soon Listen · 3:09 3:09 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Wall Street Journal men's fashion columnist Jacob Gallagher about the latest from New Balance: a sneaker-loafer hybrid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor